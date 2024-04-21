Vicus Capital Sells 4,300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,964,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,323,960. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.