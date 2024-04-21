Vicus Capital Sells 4,959 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $34.20. 59,070,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,337,516. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

