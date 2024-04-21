Vicus Capital Sells 851 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.36. 1,387,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,970. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $37.06.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

