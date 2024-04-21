Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VC. Bank of America cut their target price on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.12. Visteon has a 12-month low of $105.76 and a 12-month high of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $40,092,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210,114 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 729.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 120,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

