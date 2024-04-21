Vistra (NYSE:VST) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.20.

Vistra Stock Down 0.3 %

VST stock opened at $65.66 on Thursday. Vistra has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

