Vulcan Forged PYR 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.64 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00008017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $147.02 million and $4.64 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001540 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,189.06 or 0.99893531 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010966 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.24732749 USD and is up 5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $5,037,751.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.