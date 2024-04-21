Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,638,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,918 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group accounts for about 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $166,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,863,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WMG stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 128.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

