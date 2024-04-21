Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7LFree Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 550 ($6.85) price target on the stock.

Warpaint London Trading Up 4.1 %

LON W7L opened at GBX 447.50 ($5.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 404.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 366.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.53. Warpaint London has a one year low of GBX 182.50 ($2.27) and a one year high of GBX 450 ($5.60). The firm has a market cap of £345.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,068.18 and a beta of 0.73.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

