Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 3.0% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.07. 1,354,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.30 and its 200 day moving average is $185.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.