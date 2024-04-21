Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Raised to $209.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $206.00 to $209.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.20.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $203.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $156.29 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.84 and a 200-day moving average of $197.10.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,106. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

