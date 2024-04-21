Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $85.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.40.

MTDR opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 3.32.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1,500.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 66,790 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 304,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 85.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 62,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,990,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

