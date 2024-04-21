West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 1st

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $372.04 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $310.42 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.07.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WST shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

