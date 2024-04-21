Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1435 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.39. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $14.69.
Insider Transactions at Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
In other news, Director Nisha Kumar bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $127,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
