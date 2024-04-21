Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1435 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.39. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Get Western Asset Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

In other news, Director Nisha Kumar bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $127,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $9,006,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 332.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 87,163 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $273,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.