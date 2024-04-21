Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
