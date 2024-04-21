Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,992,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 617,742 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $16,829,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,542 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after buying an additional 92,757 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

