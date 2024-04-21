Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $13.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
