Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $13.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDO. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

