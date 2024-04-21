Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $11.68 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

