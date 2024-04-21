Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $11.68 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
