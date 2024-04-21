Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $16.69 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.