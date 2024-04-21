Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $16.69 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

