Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:WRG opened at C$2.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$94.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. Western Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$3.95.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.00 million. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Energy Services will post 0.1499094 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 698,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,816,340.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 873,000 shares of company stock worth $2,295,656. Corporate insiders own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

