Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) versus Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) Critical Comparison

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) and Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Truett-Hurst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -4.05% -41.02% -2.83% Truett-Hurst N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Truett-Hurst’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $864.71 million 1.04 -$34.58 million ($0.56) -18.27 Truett-Hurst $6.74 million 0.17 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Truett-Hurst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westrock Coffee.

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truett-Hurst has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Westrock Coffee and Truett-Hurst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 3 0 3.00 Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westrock Coffee currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.56%. Given Westrock Coffee’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Truett-Hurst.

Summary

Westrock Coffee beats Truett-Hurst on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings. The SS&T segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company offers coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

