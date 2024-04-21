WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 198.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,568. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

