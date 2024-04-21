WFA Asset Management Corp Sells 55 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WFA Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Home Depot by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 939,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $325,447,000 after purchasing an additional 208,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.36. 3,076,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,071. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $332.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

