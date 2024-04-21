Windham Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,813 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,653,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

