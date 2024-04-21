Windham Capital Management LLC Has $51.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Windham Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 19.0% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VTI opened at $245.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

