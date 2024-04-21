Windham Capital Management LLC Has $8.02 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $322.46 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.24 and a 200 day moving average of $313.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

