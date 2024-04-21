Windham Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $193.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.