Windham Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Windham Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

VAW stock opened at $195.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.54 and its 200 day moving average is $184.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

