Windham Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $174.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

