Windham Capital Management LLC Sells 684 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Windham Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $198.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.94. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $204.80.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

