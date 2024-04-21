Wise’s (WISE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) target price on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,123 ($13.98) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 896.20 ($11.16).
In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.87), for a total value of £251,095.52 ($312,580.01). Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
