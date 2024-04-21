Wise’s (WISE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,123 ($13.98) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 896.20 ($11.16).

Shares of WISE opened at GBX 808 ($10.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,847.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. Wise has a one year low of GBX 513.20 ($6.39) and a one year high of GBX 997.50 ($12.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 901.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 822.12.

In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.87), for a total value of £251,095.52 ($312,580.01). Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

