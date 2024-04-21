WP Advisors LLC Buys 3,210 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.