WP Advisors LLC Buys 3,608 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $211.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

