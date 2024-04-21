WP Advisors LLC Buys 622 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $455.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

