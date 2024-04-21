WP Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $157.63 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.