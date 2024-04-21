WP Advisors LLC Invests $312,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

FMC Stock Up 1.5 %

FMC opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $124.61.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

