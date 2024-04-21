WP Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 1.8% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $163.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.33. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

