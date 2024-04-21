Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.