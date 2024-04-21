Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,201,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.72. 4,477,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,921. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.