YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $24.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on YPF. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.58.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.95). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

