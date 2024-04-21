Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $22.53 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $367.88 million and approximately $48.84 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.53 or 0.00034763 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00056796 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013982 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

