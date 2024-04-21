Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $472.49 million and $18.84 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,033,071,751 coins and its circulating supply is 18,278,216,325 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

