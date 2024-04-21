Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZG. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.79.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.04. 336,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,901. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

