Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 1.8% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. CWM LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis by 721.4% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 132,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 116,605 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.50. 6,228,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,485. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.