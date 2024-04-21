ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $18.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.43.

ZI stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

