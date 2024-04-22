10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.22.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $27.94 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,367,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,367,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $592,806. 10.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

