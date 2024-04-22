11,426 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Purchased by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $163,207,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,397. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

