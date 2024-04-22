1,816 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,698 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.65. 26,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.56. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.12 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

