1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 853 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 132,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $4.07 on Monday, hitting $459.17. 5,813,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $415.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

