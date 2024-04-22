1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,831,000 after buying an additional 375,158 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,649,000 after acquiring an additional 58,669 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.58. 2,366,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.35 and its 200-day moving average is $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

