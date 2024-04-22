1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,143,000 after buying an additional 1,480,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,524,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,476,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,046,000 after purchasing an additional 352,255 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,436. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.01.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

