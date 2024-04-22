1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $40.89 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,726 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 3.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $40,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.38. 214,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $57.15.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

